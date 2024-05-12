TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 590,372 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. 625,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $173.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

