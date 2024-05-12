Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Posts Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08, reports. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSEM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 498,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,709. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.