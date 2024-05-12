Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

TMCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $271.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 126,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

