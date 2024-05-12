Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Trevena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.11. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.08) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

