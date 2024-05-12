Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
NYSE TRT traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.80. 3,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.97.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
