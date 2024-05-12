Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

