Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TWLO. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Get Twilio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. Twilio has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twilio by 4.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.