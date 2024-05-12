Tyman (LON:TYMN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $298.91

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 298.91 ($3.76) and traded as high as GBX 384.50 ($4.83). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 382 ($4.80), with a volume of 634,229 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TYMN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.52) target price on shares of Tyman in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tyman to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. Tyman’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.
Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.
