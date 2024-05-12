U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

USEG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 29,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 56.50% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

About U.S. Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.