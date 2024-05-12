U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 714.3% in April

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 714.3% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on USAU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Gold Trading Down 5.3 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. ( NASDAQ:USAU Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. 119,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,249. U.S. Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About U.S. Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.