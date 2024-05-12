U.S. Physical Therapy’s (USPH) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.
USPH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.67.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
