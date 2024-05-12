Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $81.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $66.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.