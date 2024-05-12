Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.75.

NYSE:UBER opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 108.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,163 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,208,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20,616.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 151,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

