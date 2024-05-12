UBS Group Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to $36.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTCH. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. 4,684,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,300,215. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. Match Group has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

