UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $62.36

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and traded as high as $66.32. UCB shares last traded at $66.14, with a volume of 40,695 shares changing hands.

UCB Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4574 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. UCB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

