Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.