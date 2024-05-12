Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 65.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $247.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,729. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

