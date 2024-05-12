Unite Group (LON:UTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $975.64

Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 975.64 ($12.26) and traded as high as GBX 983.50 ($12.36). Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 963 ($12.10), with a volume of 754,274 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on UTG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,052 ($13.22) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,155 ($14.51) target price on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 949.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 976.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3,852.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.60 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. Unite Group’s payout ratio is 14,000.00%.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

