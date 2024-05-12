United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an underweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Monday, April 1st.

United Fire Group Price Performance

United Fire Group stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $599.61 million, a PE ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $287.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.75%.

Insider Activity

In other United Fire Group news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at $712,922.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 451,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in United Fire Group by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 82,037 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

