United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI traded up $8.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $698.13. 352,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.91 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.95 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

