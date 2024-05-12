Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Up 43.3% in April

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Urban One by 36.2% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 893,185 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 81,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Urban One by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Urban One in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 1,428.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Urban One stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 37,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,708. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Urban One has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $82.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.65.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.