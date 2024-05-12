Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Up 47.9% in April

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the April 15th total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Usio from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Usio stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. 6,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68. Usio has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Usio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Usio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Usio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

