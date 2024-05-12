Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 10,655 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,288,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,716,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

