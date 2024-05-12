Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 14,917 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.96. 885,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,003. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.98. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

