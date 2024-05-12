Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $539.18. The stock had a trading volume of 841,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.