Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Acquires 73,235 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,235 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.63% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 116,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,687. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $105.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

