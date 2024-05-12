Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 44,227 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $43,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 580,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

