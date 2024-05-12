Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 309,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,723,000 after buying an additional 74,361 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

QCOM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.08. 4,702,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,319. The company has a market cap of $203.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $184.31.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,804,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.