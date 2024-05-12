Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,271,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,163,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,633,000 after purchasing an additional 452,046 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,882,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,951,000 after buying an additional 369,442 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE O traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,314,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 285.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

