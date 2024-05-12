Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases 3,355 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,274. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

