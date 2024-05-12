Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 104,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XOP traded down $2.39 on Friday, hitting $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,993,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,870. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $116.86 and a one year high of $162.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.14.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

