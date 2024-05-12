Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Assurant accounts for about 1.4% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.21% of Assurant worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Assurant by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.50. 428,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.45 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.10.

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

