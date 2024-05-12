Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 1,625 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in PayPal by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,395,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,030,000 after buying an additional 864,684 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. 8,745,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,310,842. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

