Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 1,677 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.37. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STT

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.