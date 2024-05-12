Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE MSM traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 289,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.96. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.24 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

