Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 2,671 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,138 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 113.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,047 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 85,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 108,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 15,227,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

