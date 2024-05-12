Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 3,499 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,023 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in NetApp by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $108.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,567. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.42 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

