Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 3,788 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.7% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $21,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,046,000 after purchasing an additional 80,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,863,000 after purchasing an additional 714,376 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,881,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,867,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,457,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,659. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $96.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.87%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.