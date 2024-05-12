Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.