Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.36

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.36 and traded as low as $38.05. Value Line shares last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 820 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Value Line in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

