Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Up 26.4% in April

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,932. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $77.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

