Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.0% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $181.14. The company had a trading volume of 679,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day moving average of $171.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.