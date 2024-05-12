Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.81. 568,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $252.08 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

