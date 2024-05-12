Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $516.26 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $382.70 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.