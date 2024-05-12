Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $75.43 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.323 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

