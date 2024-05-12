Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. 1,120,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.323 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

