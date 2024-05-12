Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Position Increased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,224 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.62. The stock had a trading volume of 580,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,604. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $87.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

