Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 506,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $77.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.