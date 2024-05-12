Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Trimmed by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arcataur Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. 1,281,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,679. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

