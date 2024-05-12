Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 750,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,526. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.46. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

